Harborfields student named 'Water Challenge Ambassador'

A Harborfields High School junior is one of 20 students nationwide selected to monitor water quality in their communities through EarthEcho International, an environmental nonprofit group.

Bryan Hyun, 17, was named a "Water Challenge Ambassador" by the organization, which strives to equip youths with resources to enable a sustainable future. He is the only ambassador from Long Island.

Hyun will receive training to help him plan and implement conservation-focused education programming.

"I see myself as someone who wants to change the planet, and I'm excited to start here on Long Island," Hyun said. "I'm passionate about the conservation of water and proper disposal of waste, especially when living in a coastal community like we do."

EarthEcho's Water Challenge is an international program that engages citizens to conduct basic monitoring of local bodies of water and share results in an online database. The ambassadors, ages 14 to 22, serve one-year terms.

Hyun is interested in protecting Long Island Sound, in part through use of organic chemical methods.

"Our EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassadors are instrumental in continuing the global effort to preserve our planet's most precious resource for generations to come," said Philippe Cousteau Jr., who founded the Washington, D.C.-based organization with his sister, Alexandra Cousteau, in honor of their oceanographer father. "We are excited by the passion and vision of this group of young environmental champions."