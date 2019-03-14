TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
Long Island

Sachem students spread warmth with clothing drive

Grundy Avenue Elementary School fifth-graders Cole Friedman, left,

Grundy Avenue Elementary School fifth-graders Cole Friedman, left, and Michael Rivera were recognized with a proclamation from Suffolk Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Oakdale) for spearheading a winter clothing collection at the Holbrook school, which is in the Sachem district. Photo Credit: Sachem Central School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Two students in the Sachem school district worked to spread warmth throughout their community with a winter clothing drive.

Cole Friedman and Michael Rivera, fifth-graders at Grundy Avenue Elementary School in Holbrook, recently collected 12 large bags of clothing for distribution to those in need through Every Child's Dream, a Hauppauge-based nonprofit. Items included new and gently used coats, gloves and scarves.

The effort was part of an annual coat drive backed by Suffolk County Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Oakdale), who recently recognized the boys with a proclamation for their community service.

"We were wondering about all the people who are cold in the winter," Michael, 10, said of the duo's motivation for the collection.

Cole, 10, added: "It's not fair that we have warm clothing and others are freezing."  

To spread the word, Cole and Michael promoted the clothing collection during their school's morning announcements and hung posters throughout the building. They also placed a collection box in the school's lobby.

"It was very well-received in the building," Grundy Avenue Principal Laura Amato said of the collection. "We have some great altruistic kids in our school."

Cole is a member of the school's Sports Club, and Michael plays trumpet and is a member of the school's Tech Club. 

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Ellen McBurney, bottom left, and her husband, John Wedding funds 'expeditions' for adults with disabilities
Martin Melkonian, left, and Michael D'Innocenzo, both longtime 'Peace fellowships' honor Hofstra professors' legacy
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, president of SUNY Old Westbury's longtime president to retire
William Billups, left, of Hempstead, was arrested early LI man sentenced in fatal crash that killed friend
Judge Barbara Kahn at court in Riverhead on Official: Retired Suffolk Judge Barbara Kahn dies
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and County Comptroller Suffolk asks comptroller to rescind form for septic grants