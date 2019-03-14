Sachem students spread warmth with clothing drive

Two students in the Sachem school district worked to spread warmth throughout their community with a winter clothing drive.

Cole Friedman and Michael Rivera, fifth-graders at Grundy Avenue Elementary School in Holbrook, recently collected 12 large bags of clothing for distribution to those in need through Every Child's Dream, a Hauppauge-based nonprofit. Items included new and gently used coats, gloves and scarves.

The effort was part of an annual coat drive backed by Suffolk County Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Oakdale), who recently recognized the boys with a proclamation for their community service.

"We were wondering about all the people who are cold in the winter," Michael, 10, said of the duo's motivation for the collection.

Cole, 10, added: "It's not fair that we have warm clothing and others are freezing."

To spread the word, Cole and Michael promoted the clothing collection during their school's morning announcements and hung posters throughout the building. They also placed a collection box in the school's lobby.

"It was very well-received in the building," Grundy Avenue Principal Laura Amato said of the collection. "We have some great altruistic kids in our school."

Cole is a member of the school's Sports Club, and Michael plays trumpet and is a member of the school's Tech Club.