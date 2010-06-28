Way to Go!: E. Setauket biker Natalie Steinberg

When it comes to cancer awareness, Natalie Steinberg is willing to go the extra mile - or, in this case, 100 miles.

Steinberg, a graduating senior at Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, recently completed America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride around Lake Tahoe in Nevada to raise $7,500 for Team in Training, a nonprofit that benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

She was the youngest of the nonprofit's 2,000 participants.

"My definition of bike riding before last year was riding down the driveway to get the mail," said Steinberg, 18. "But when you think how these people are going through chemotherapy, you push yourself."

To train for the ride, Steinberg took weekly long-distance bike rides in Yaphank with other Team in Training members from Long Island. She also gave permission to her father - who also completed the ride - to dump cold water on her if she didn't wake up at 6 a.m.

To collect money, Steinberg mailed 250 letters to her family and friends seeking donations. Last year she raised more than $6,200 competing in the Montauk Century Ride.

Steinberg plans to attend SUNY New Paltz this fall.