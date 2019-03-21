TODAY'S PAPER
Lynbrook student writes book about her community

Emma Lenz, a junior at Lynbrook High School,

Emma Lenz, a junior at Lynbrook High School, holds "Memories of Lynbrook," the children's book she wrote, illustrated and self-published. Photo Credit: Lynbrook School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Lynbrook High School student recently wrote, illustrated and self-published a children's book to help educate local youths about her community's history.

Emma Lenz, a junior, created the 24-page "Memories of Lynbrook," which focuses on a young girl named Georgie who looks through her grandmother's scrapbook of Lynbrook memories. The grandmother shares various facts about the village, including the history of local schools, historical figures and monuments.

Lenz read from her book and delivered a PowerPoint presentation during visits to each class at the Lynbrook Kindergarten Center in January and February. The effort was part of the project for her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest honor that can be earned in the organization.

"I wanted to do a project that would impact my community in a positive way," said Lenz, 16. "My strengths are art and history, and with this book I'm combining both of them together."

Lenz did research both online and at the Lynbrook Public Library while working with the Historical Society of East Rockaway and Lynbrook. She also provided a copy of the book to each class at the kindergarten center and distributed worksheets to students there, asking them to share their own favorite memories of Lynbrook.   

The book, self-published through IngramSpark, is available for purchase online.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

