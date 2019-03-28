TODAY'S PAPER
Seaford student has community service at heart

Seaford High School junior Erica Albert, standing with

Seaford High School junior Erica Albert, standing with Principal Scott Bersin, displays her bronze-level President's Volunteer Service Award. Photo Credit: Seaford School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Seaford High School junior has been honored for her devotion to community service, with education of pet owners among her latest efforts.

Erica Albert, 16, spearheaded the project on the environmental effects of disposing of animal waste in storm drains. She created a website, distributed informational pamphlets to local residents and installed a sign at Newbridge Road Park Dog Run in Bellmore. The project was among the requirements for her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest given in Girl Scouting.

She also has taught Sunday School at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Seaford and participated in various volunteer projects as co-president of her school's Key Club.

Albert was honored with the bronze-level President's Volunteer Service Award for accumulating 100 to 174 hours of community service during a 12-month span.

"I really, really enjoy doing community service," Albert said. "If I can give back to other people in the community in any way, I think that's really powerful.”

Albert's service efforts through the Key Club include making sandwiches for those in need, collecting money for Last Hope Animal Rescue in Wantagh and participating in awareness walks for autism and breast cancer. 

She is co-creator of her school's Books and Bagels group and a member of the Best Buddies and World Culture clubs. In addition, she plays trombone in the jazz band and marching band.

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

