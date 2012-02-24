TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Way to Go: Justin Bakewicz, Rocky Point

Justin Bakewicz, a Rocky Point High School senior,

Justin Bakewicz, a Rocky Point High School senior, recently claimed first place at the regional level of an annual scholarship competition coordinated by the New York Farm Bureau. Photo Credit: Handout

By MICHAEL R. EBERT michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Justin Bakewicz's thoughts on Long Island's farming future are taking him to a state competition.

The Rocky Point High School senior, 17, recently claimed first place at the regional level of an annual scholarship competition coordinated by the New York Farm Bureau. He will compete against 10 other state finalists for $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000 scholarships.

Bakewicz submitted a two-page essay to the Long Island Farm Bureau on the topic, "If you had the power to change something in your community or on your farm, what would you change and why?"

"Modern-day agriculture is not just potato or dairy farms," Bakewicz wrote. "There is agri-business, Ag-Tainment, commercial crop production, wineries, horticulture and landscape specialists. Any one of the modern-day agriculture businesses could save our local small farms as well as provide good incomes and jobs for many of our future farmers."

Bakewicz said he grew up around Hank's Pumpkintown in Southampton and Kraszewski Farms in Water Mill, which are owned by his family. He also works as a hunting guide with Long Island Fowl Outfitters, which he founded in 2009.

He plans to major in agricultural equipment technology this fall at SUNY Cobleskill.

By MICHAEL R. EBERT michael.ebert@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

As highway superintendent, Richard Baker oversaw the maintenance N. Hempstead highway chief resigns after 4 months on job
Mark Kimes, 53, of Moriches, was charged with Cops: Music teacher charged with sex abuse
Mahisa Persaud, 14, of Elmont, and Alberta Proto, LI program teaches girls about empowerment 
Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Epstein accuser files suit saying she was raped
David and Kim Sanders, who own dance studios Phone scams are on the rise, cops and utility warn
Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron, at a Suffolk cops offer help for hearing-impaired motorists
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search