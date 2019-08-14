TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go: Kathryn Clyne, Bethpage

Kathryn Clyne, a fifth-grader at Central Boulevard Elementary

Kathryn Clyne, a fifth-grader at Central Boulevard Elementary School in Bethpage, has sold T-shirts in support of autism awareness. Photo Credit: Bethpage School District

By Michael R. Ebert
A Bethpage fifth-grader with a sibling who has autism is an awareness entrepreneur.

Kathryn Clyne, 10, who attends Central Boulevard Elementary School, has raised thousands of dollars for the nonprofit Autism Speaks through various efforts — including a lemonade stand, T-shirt sales and participation in the 16th annual Walk Now for Autism Speaks at Jones Beach.

Her efforts have been inspired by her brother Michael, 8.

“I love doing it for my brother,” Kathryn said. “When you look at someone you can’t tell they have autism, so I like making people more aware.”

Kathryn said she raised more than $8,000 through the autism walk by soliciting sponsorships based on her participation and requesting donations in lieu of gifts for her birthday on Sept. 2.

Her other awareness efforts include distributing more than 500 blue glow sticks to Central Boulevard pupils in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

She currently is in the midst of securing nonprofit status for Piece by Piece, a campaign she started for autism awareness.

“Kathryn should take a tremendous amount of pride in what she’s accomplished,” Principal Steven Furrey said.

Kathryn, a Girl Scout, is in her school’s Math, Fitness and Technology clubs. She also participates in Building Leaders, a group in which older kids mentor younger ones with special needs.

