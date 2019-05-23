Sachem North student gives back to community

A Sachem High School North student has been making her mark through a passion for helping others.

Lauren Breuer, a senior at the Lake Ronkonkoma school, recently received the President's Volunteer Service Award and was one of eight students to receive the Suffolk County Principals Leadership Award.

Breuer's community service efforts include coordinating multiple fundraisers for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that collectively raised more than $2,800 for the nonprofit ALS Ride for Life. The events included an annual swim meet and a teacher "dunk tank."

She also raised $6,000 through her participation in the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS in memory of her grandmother, Loretta.

"I just love to help people," said Breuer, 18. "If I can help just one person, no matter how big or small, that makes all the hard work worth it."

Her other volunteer efforts include tackling tasks such as cleaning cages and walking dogs at The Adoption Center in Selden and interacting with elderly residents each weekend at the Nesconset Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Breuer has been class president for all four years of high school, is involved in Student Government and is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Business and Foreign Language honor societies.

In addition, she is captain of her school's girls varsity swim team and a member of the Buddies Club and Mentors Club.