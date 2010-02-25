TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go: Liz Mohr of Huntington High School

By MICHAEL EBERT michael.ebert@newsday.com
Liz Mohr is getting ready to save lives.

Mohr, a senior at Huntington High School, has spent the past three years as a junior member of Explorer Post 215, a youth group of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. She is the post's chief and oversees 30 teens preparing for various types of emergency certification.

The 17-year-old also is completing an internship to observe nurses in Huntington Hospital and is wrapping up basic requirement classes to become an emergency medical technician. She will become a full member of the first aid squad this summer.

"My mom was an EMT for 20 years and my dad for 30 years, so it runs in the family," said Mohr, who said the key to being an EMT is remaining calm. "If you're not [calm], the patient won't be either."

As a junior member, Mohr serves as an aide in the first aid squad's ambulances and has helped respond to emergencies ranging from cardiac arrests to serious motor vehicle accidents. She also handles radio communication and paperwork.

Mohr is a member of her school's Science National Honor Society and varsity volleyball and lacrosse teams. She plans to study nursing at Farmingdale State College this fall.

