Elwood student wins Scholar Athlete Award

An Elwood student has received a prestigious award for her academic and athletic leadership.

Mia Sansanelli, 18, a senior at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, received the Scholar Athlete Award from the National Interscholastic Administrators Association. She is the only female winner from Suffolk County.

To be considered, Sansanelli was nominated by her school's athletic director, David Shanahan. Next, she submitted her academic transcript and shared her community service and sports involvements, which include volleyball and track. She also wrote an essay on what participation in high school athletics means to her.

"It's really rewarding," Sansanelli, 18, said of the award. Of extracurriculars and academics, she said: "When you have less free time, you learn to balance each area you're putting your efforts towards, and you can then do them to the best of your ability."

Sansanelli's athletic distinctions include being on her school's varsity volleyball team for four years and varsity winter and spring track teams for two and four years, respectively. She has been track and volleyball team captain and plays soccer locally through the Elite Clubs National League.

Her academic achievements include her upcoming graduation cum laude for having a cumulative 94 average for all of high school. She is treasurer of the National Honor Society chapter and a member of the World Language Honor Society, International Club, Natural Helpers Club and Student Athletics Advisory Committee.