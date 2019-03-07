TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
Long Island

Dix Hills student receives President's Volunteer Service Award

Miles Kim, a junior at Half Hollow Hills

Miles Kim, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, received a gold-level President's Gold Volunteer Service Award for volunteering more than 250 hours during a 12-month period in local hospitals. Photo Credit: Jenn Ievolo

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A student at Half Hollow Hills High School West received a prestigious national award for his volunteer work at local hospitals.

Miles Kim, 16, a junior at the Dix Hills school, recently received the gold-level President's Volunteer Service Award for giving more than 250 hours of his time during a 12-month period. The award is an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is administered by Points of Light, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the late former President George H.W. Bush.

Kim said he was inspired by visits to his grandfather in the hospital after he suffered a stroke about two years ago.

"I decided to volunteer because I saw a lot of elderly patients who were lonely," he said. "They didn't have a lot of visitors."

Kim interacted with various patients and transported equipment at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack and Stony Brook University Hospital. He volunteered multiple times a week at Gurwin in summer 2017 and at Stony Brook last summer.

His other activities include serving as opinion editor for the school newspaper and as a member of the school's varsity swim team, Environmental Club and Mathletes team. He plays cello in the Half Hollow Hills West orchestra and last school year was selected for the All-County ensemble.

He is in the Columbia University Science Honors Program in Manhattan.  

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown -- who Queens DA retires early due to health problems
Wayne Chertoff, of Melville, reported to police that Suffolk officials warn of new telephone scam
The number of new mortgage foreclosure filings statewide Data: Suffolk lags as foreclosure outlook improves
Ed and Linda Mangano, arrive at federal court Power on Trial: A third note, but no decision 
Bethpage Water District Superintendent Mike Boufis touches the Bethpage Water District files federal suit
Randy Stith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges at Indicted village police officer takes plea deal