Way to go: Mollie Falk, Hewlett

Mollie Falk is helping kids with cancer -- one cap at a time.

Falk, 15, a sophomore at Hewlett High School, spearheaded collection of 345 hats and caps at Woodmere Middle School this fall in "Stack the Caps," a program initiated in 2008 by Camp Starlight, a children's summer camp in Pennsylvania.

Falk has been a camper at Starlight and introduced the program to her school district as a community service effort. Now she hopes to make it an annual event.

"A lot of children might not realize that kids their own age have cancer," Falk said. "This is a good way to show them and open them up to it."

Falk hung posters and distributed fliers at the middle school with the help of health teacher Allison Sitzman. The donated caps -- which ranged from baseball caps to knitted winter hats -- were hung and stacked on vertical poles on the school's Wellness Day.

Falk said she was very surprised at the volume of donated caps. "It was the first time doing it, so no one knew much about it," she said.

At the high school Falk is a member of Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and the lacrosse and tennis teams. She also volunteers with the nonprofit Rock and Wrap It Up!