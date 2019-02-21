TODAY'S PAPER
Bayport-Blue Point student supports the troops

Robert Honey, a Bayport-Blue Point High School sophomore who is in Boy Scout Troop 130, collected enough items to fill 22 boxes and raised more than $4,000 for members of the military as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. Photo Credit: Bayport-Blue Point School District

A Bayport-Blue Point High School sophomore recently showed his support for those serving in the military with a collection drive and a spaghetti dinner.

Robert Honey, 15, raised more than $4,000 and collected enough items to fill 22 boxes for the Florida-based nonprofit Support Our Troops. Items included 1,500 toothbrushes, 50 iTunes gift cards and various snacks.

To collect the funds, Honey received monetary donations and hosted a spaghetti dinner at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Sayville. The dinner, held in September, drew about 100 community members.

Honey, a Boy Scout with Troop 130 in Bayport, said the effort was part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. He was presented with the badge earlier this month by his scoutmaster. 

"I have a lot of family members in the military, and I've always had a lot of respect for those who have served," Honey said. Of his success, he said, "I was really blown away by how my community responded."

To prepare for the dinner, Honey said his aunt helped him make about 350 meatballs. He also received assistance from his fellow troop members, who helped serve those in attendance and package boxes for shipping.

Honey is a member of his school's track team, Debate Club, School Improvement Team and Superintendent's Council. He also plays baritone horn in four school music ensembles.

