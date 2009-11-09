Way to Go!: Samantha Kross of West Babylon J.H.S.

Samantha Kross, an eighth-grader at West Babylon Junior High School, won a recent T-shirt design contest coordinated by Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit that assists families of injured U.S. service members.

Her winning design - a heart-shaped American flag wrapped in a yellow ribbon with the slogan: "Hope Beyond Recovery" - was worn by thousands of runners last weekend in the Long Island Run for the Warriors in the Town of Babylon.

Kross said she learned of the contest through Girl Scout Troop 2233. "While my troop leader was talking about it, I came up with the idea in my head," Kross, 13, said of her illustration. "I did it by hand using pencils."

Kross was eager to vie in the contest - as well as walk in the race - since she has two grandfathers who served in the military and a stepfather in the New York City Police Department.

The second annual run consisted of 1K, 5K and 10K runs that started at Babylon Town Hall.

"Samantha's design was perfect and captured the spirit of the race," said race director Jack Caffey.

Kross, a Girl Scout, is a member of her school's Junior Honor Society, chorus, track team and cheerleading squad. She is also enrolled in the school's Studio Art Program.