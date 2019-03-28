TODAY'S PAPER
Northport student's art added to medical center

Sofia Sawchuk, a senior at Northport High School,

Sofia Sawchuk, a senior at Northport High School, created a series of illustrations that are on display at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. Photo Credit: St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Northport High School senior has used her artistic skills to bring a local hospital's core values to life.

Sofia Sawchuk, 18, volunteered the past two summers at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where she pitched in on a range of duties, from clerical work to organizing an employee photography contest. The medical center is a member of Catholic Health Services of Long Island.

She recently took her efforts a step further by creating a series of illustrations that reflect Catholic Health Services' core values of "I-CARE" — an acronym for integrity, compassion, accountability, responsibility and excellence. Her five pieces were hung in the medical center's executive board room and were honored with a special gathering on Feb. 15.

"It was overwhelming emotions," Sawchuk said of seeing her pieces on display. "I was proud and really happy that my work made a positive difference. … I'm so thrilled to see this project come to life."

The illustrations were hand-drawn and later made digital using Adobe Illustrator software by Sawchuk's friend and fellow Northport senior LeeAnn Chu. Sawchuk said she initially prepared 20 works of art; ultimately, five were selected by a committee at St. Catherine of Siena. 

Sawchuk is drum captain of Northport High's marching band, an editor on her school's art and literature magazine, and a freelancer for the school's newspaper. Her father, Ken Sawchuk, is a Newsday employee.

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

