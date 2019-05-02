Valley Stream student's portrait wins art contest

Students from Valley Stream Central High School and Smithtown Christian School took the top two spots in the annual "Long Island's Best" contest for young artists coordinated by the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington.

Valley Stream Central senior Christina Mui, 17, won the Celebrate Achievement Best in Show Award, while Smithtown Christian junior Stephanie Renna, 16, placed second.

Mui used white charcoal for her portrait of her grandmother, titled "Yuk Fun Mui." Renna's work is a paper sculpture titled "Awakened."

"I wanted to show my grandmother smiling and laughing, because despite her age she still loves to be silly and fun with her family," Mui said. "She has seen so much in her life and made so many sacrifices, but her spirit and humanity reflect youthfulness, and I wanted to capture that in my drawing."

Manuella Romero, 16, a junior at Manhasset High School, won third place for her colorful oil "Cartagena." Fourth place went to Meghan Monahan, 18, a senior at Nassau BOCES' Iris Wolfson High School in Greenvale, for her mixed-media work titled "Famous Telephone: Höch, Kosuth, Dali."

"Long Island's Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum" received more than 350 submissions, with jurors narrowing the field to 80 works that are on display through May 19. The juried exhibition, now in its 23rd year, is a hallmark of the Heckscher Museum’s education programs.