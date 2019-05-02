TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Long Island

Valley Stream student's portrait wins art contest

Valley Stream Central High School senior Christina Mui

Valley Stream Central High School senior Christina Mui is shown with her grandmother, Yuk Fun Mui, and the award-winning portrait of her. Photo Credit: The Heckscher Museum of Art

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Students from Valley Stream Central High School and Smithtown Christian School took the top two spots in the annual "Long Island's Best" contest for young artists coordinated by the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington.

Valley Stream Central senior Christina Mui, 17, won the Celebrate Achievement Best in Show Award, while Smithtown Christian junior Stephanie Renna, 16, placed second.

Mui used white charcoal for her portrait of her grandmother, titled "Yuk Fun Mui." Renna's work is a paper sculpture titled "Awakened."

"I wanted to show my grandmother smiling and laughing, because despite her age she still loves to be silly and fun with her family," Mui said. "She has seen so much in her life and made so many sacrifices, but her spirit and humanity reflect youthfulness, and I wanted to capture that in my drawing."

Manuella Romero, 16, a junior at Manhasset High School, won third place for her colorful oil "Cartagena." Fourth place went to Meghan Monahan, 18, a senior at Nassau BOCES' Iris Wolfson High School in Greenvale, for her mixed-media work titled "Famous Telephone: Höch, Kosuth, Dali."

"Long Island's Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum" received more than 350 submissions, with jurors narrowing the field to 80 works that are on display through May 19. The juried exhibition, now in its 23rd year, is a hallmark of the Heckscher Museum’s education programs. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Police investigate a shooting at 133 Lawyers clash in retrial of alleged MS-13 member
Rafael Sanchez, of Manhattan, was charged with third-degree Sting operation nabs scammer, police say
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, center, releases an Nassau audit hits 'questionable' tax exemptions
Suffolk County police commissioner Gerladine Hart, holds up 3 HS students arrested in Connetquot bomb plot
Raymond L. Griffin Jr., former president and a Former Suffolk detective, union president dies
Najibullah Zazi in 2009. Subway bomb plotter will be released in days