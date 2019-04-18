TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long Island

Ward Melville student wins bridge-building contest

Justin Zhang, a junior at Ward Melville High

Justin Zhang, a junior at Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, won first place in the 2019 Model Bridge Building Contest at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Photo Credit: Zhang family

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Ward Melville High School student took the top spot in a Brookhaven National Laboratory competition that challenged participants to design, construct and test model bridges.

Justin Zhang, a junior at the East Setauket school, placed first in the 2019 Model Bridge Building Contest. Second place went to Gary Nepravishta, a freshman at Division Avenue High School in Levittown.

Both Zhang, 16, and Nepravishta, 14, qualified for the international contest, held earlier this month in Baltimore.

"I really love civil engineering," Zhang said. "Through the competition, I was able to improve upon the ideas that I had developed in years prior, working on engineering challenges, and apply some new things that I had learned."

In this year's contest, 132 students from 15 high schools registered their model bridges. Fifty-two of  them qualified for the regional competition, which was decided last month.

The model bridges, made of basswood, were required to have two support surfaces, separated in elevation by 10 millimeters. Each bridge was judged on efficiency, calculated by using the weight of the bridge and amount of weight it could support before breaking, or bending more than 1 inch.

Zhang's bridge weighed 12.75 grams, with an efficiency of 2819.03, while Nepravishta's bridge weighed 18.2 grams with an efficiency of 1949.45.

Benjamin Farina, a sophomore at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, won the award for best-looking bridge.

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Long Island Rail Road conductor Anthony Massa punches Nassau bus, some LIRR fares rising Easter Sunday
An NYPD officer was shot and two suspects NYPD: Cop shot during confrontation
Smithtown High School East students Anthony D'Amore, left, LI students compete in science and engineering fair
Kaylie Hausknecht, a senior at Lynbrook High School, LI students compete in science and engineering fair
A settlement with the state Department of Environmental Town, groups seek to overturn settlement
Long Beach for years has been dealing with City hires consultant to help with recovery