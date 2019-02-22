TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Forecast: Sunny start to the weekend

Friday will be clear and dry, and Saturday looks decent. Rain is forecast to move in Saturday night, with more likely on Sunday.

A beachgoer stands watch Thursday over the Atlantic Ocean off Long Beach. The day felt downright springlike, especially after a period of snow and sleet. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Long Islanders can look forward to sunshine and cool temperatures during Friday morning’s commute, forecasters say.

“It’s going to be quiet,” said Chris Stachelski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “The morning commute will be dry for the ride in and ride home.”

High temperatures Friday will reach 44 degrees with plenty of sunshine before clouds move in later in the evening, meteorologists said, and temperatures drop to 28.

Weather officials said the normal temperature for this time of year is 42.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s before rain moves in, mainly after 9 p.m., forecasters said. Up to three-quarters of an inch is possible.

More rain and milder temperatures — a high near 53 — are expected Sunday.

