TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Long Island weather: Sunny, warm and mostly dry

Highs will rise into the mid- to upper

Highs will rise into the mid- to upper 80s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Dry skies for the most part. An abundance of sun. Temperatures in the 80s.

What’s not to like about that weather forecast, which takes Long Island right through the final weekend of July?

It’s “lots of sunshine … going into the weekend,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

“With high pressure as the dominant feature," we can “expect relatively tranquil and dry weather,” said the National Weather Service’s Upton office. That’s as heat and humidity will be increasing gradually through Monday.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting fair skies and a temperature of 81 degrees. Normals for the day are 82 for the high and 67 for the low.

Also at that time, Montauk was at 74 degrees, and Southold, 75.

Saturday is mostly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds and temperatures rising to the mid-80s, Hoffman said — cooler on the East End.

Thanks to an afternoon sea breeze off the ocean, there could be an “isolated pop-up shower or storm,” he said, and should that happen, the day would still be 95 percent dry.

On to Sunday and we see sunny skies, an uptick in humidity and temperatures rising to the mid- to upper 80s.

As for Monday, that could be “a little bit hot,” Hoffman said, warming up to around 90 degrees.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Junior firefighter Jonathan Cox, 15, leads the fire Fire camp hopes to turn 'juniors' into volunteers
Emergency personnel watch as a vehicle, where the Police: Missing LI man found dead in SUV
The pool at Phelps Lane Memorial Park in New apartments, school upgrades coming to LI community
Steve and Sallyann Schrader in the three-season room Pavers replace grass in $659,000 LI home's backyard
Helen Greene of Glen Cove, an educator for Longtime educator, problem solver dies at 92
Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, and Olivia Digrigoli, 21. A year later, cops still seek clues in couple's killing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search