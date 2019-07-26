Dry skies for the most part. An abundance of sun. Temperatures in the 80s.

What’s not to like about that weather forecast, which takes Long Island right through the final weekend of July?

It’s “lots of sunshine … going into the weekend,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

“With high pressure as the dominant feature," we can “expect relatively tranquil and dry weather,” said the National Weather Service’s Upton office. That’s as heat and humidity will be increasing gradually through Monday.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting fair skies and a temperature of 81 degrees. Normals for the day are 82 for the high and 67 for the low.

Also at that time, Montauk was at 74 degrees, and Southold, 75.

Saturday is mostly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds and temperatures rising to the mid-80s, Hoffman said — cooler on the East End.

Thanks to an afternoon sea breeze off the ocean, there could be an “isolated pop-up shower or storm,” he said, and should that happen, the day would still be 95 percent dry.

On to Sunday and we see sunny skies, an uptick in humidity and temperatures rising to the mid- to upper 80s.

As for Monday, that could be “a little bit hot,” Hoffman said, warming up to around 90 degrees.