Long Island

Long Island weather: Clearing and much milder on Thursday

Remember that wintry mess Wednesday? It'll be like it never happened.

Hofstra students and cross country, cross-country skiing runners

Hofstra students and cross country, cross-country skiing runners Marc Meltzer of Uniondale, left, and Paul Markovina of Old Westbury go for a run Wednesday. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Something crept up fast on Long Islanders overnight — the temperature!

Overnight lows of below freezing are making way for a Thursday high of 51 or so, which is about 10 degrees above normal for February, usually the snowiest month of the year, the National Weather Service said. Wednesday's snow, wintry mix and rain were expected to dry like they never happened as skies gradually clear on Thursday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said drivers should watch for slick-wet roads before 9 a.m. and that morning clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to mostly sunny skies. 

"It might be enjoyable for a February day," said meteorologist Nelson Vaz at the service's Upton office.

But there will be no talk of record-breaking temperatures for the date.

Last Feb. 21, it was summer in Central Park — 80 degrees, the service said. In Islip, it was just a balmy 60 due to longer-than-expected cloud cover, the service had said.

Thursday night's low was expected to be just under freezing at 31 degrees, meteorologists said. Friday will be sunny with a high of 43 and a nighttime low of 29.

Thursday's mild daytime weather comes after 1 to 2 inches of snow fell on Long Island Wednesday, less than the 3 or 4 originally forecast. Rising temperatures overnight led to all rain, then a drying-out period that started before dawn.

The snow-sleet-rain-warming weather has been a pattern this winter, Vaz said. This has been more "tricky" to forecast than a straight snowstorm, due to transitions into various types of precipitation, he said.

"There are so many different factors to take into account with the timing of these things, how much precipitation, how much snow versus sleet or freezing rain," Vaz said. "It'd be nicer to have just an all-snow event."

