Hurricane watch issued for LI as Henri nears, National Weather Service says

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain, and high of 85, is the calm before the storm -- Tropical Storm Henri, that is.

The storm, now expected to track 50 to 100 miles off Montauk Point on Sunday, already has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue a hurricane watch for Long Island's South Shore, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore, from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk.

And a storm surge watch covers all of Long Island’s South Shore, and much of the North Shore, from Kings Point and on east.

Spinning about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras at 5 a.m., Henri’s top sustained winds are nearing hurricane strength at 65 mph, and there are even higher gusts, the hurricane experts said.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday," the hurricane center said, which means those winds will reach at least 74 mph.

The storm surge watch, when the ocean can flood coastal communities, could reach three to five feet from East Rockaway Inlet to Montauk Point, the National Hurricane Center said.

And two to four feet of flood waters could arise from Kings Point to Montauk and all the way north to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, the National Hurricane Center said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A tropical storm watch covers the area from west of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet and west of Port Jefferson Harbor, and west of New Haven, it said.

A similar series of hurricane and other watches were issued for the coasts of New Jersey and Massachusetts.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves," the National Hurricane Center said.

As a result, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook running all the way from Friday through Wednesday.

"Impacts in the long term remain highly dependent on the development and track of Tropical Cyclone Henri," it explained.

As soon as Saturday, Long Island could see "at least minor flooding with thunderstorms" -- as a low pressure system starts interacting with Henri, possibly drawing in its moisture, the National Weather Service said.

The chances of downpours and storms are 50% on Saturday.

Saturday’s daytime high – like all of the next seven days – should reach the low 80s; temperatures should drop down to the low 70s at night during that period.

By Saturday night, tropical storm conditions are predicted, which will last into Sunday night.

"The proximity of Henri to our local area will determine how much precipitation/convection we get during this time frame, as well as the magnitude of storm surge along the coastline," the weather service said. The term convection means the way heat and moisture rise, "especially by updrafts and downdrafts in an unstable atmosphere."

Monday’s chances of showers are 30%; then look for a sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, before those odds of downpours again hit 30% on Thursday, the weather service predicted.