Long Island’s Labor Day will start overcast before turning sunny and warm after morning clouds clear, according to the National Weather Service.

In Upton, meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said the South Shore and East End could see morning showers but that precipitation should move east by midday, leaving dry skies and temperatures in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

"You may want to head out to the beach today," Ciemnecki said. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches, he said, "so follow the rules" about swimming in areas protected by lifeguards.

Wednesday afternoon and evening could bring showers lingering into Thursday, but most of the workweek will be sunny and warm, with daytime temperatures in the high 70s or low 80s and nights dipping into the low 60s.

Next weekend will also be dry, he said.