TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island weather: Overcast, then sunny skies with high in low 80s

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Long Island’s Labor Day will start overcast before turning sunny and warm after morning clouds clear, according to the National Weather Service.

In Upton, meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said the South Shore and East End could see morning showers but that precipitation should move east by midday, leaving dry skies and temperatures in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

"You may want to head out to the beach today," Ciemnecki said. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches, he said, "so follow the rules" about swimming in areas protected by lifeguards.

Wednesday afternoon and evening could bring showers lingering into Thursday, but most of the workweek will be sunny and warm, with daytime temperatures in the high 70s or low 80s and nights dipping into the low 60s.

Next weekend will also be dry, he said.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Riley DelGiudice, 10, of Massapequa, enjoys Rath Park
Franklin Square offers neighborliness, easy commute
Renee Totaro retired from the NYPD in 2004.
Haunted by 9/11 mental trauma, 'the girl I knew is gone'
Falischa Moss, of Brentwood, started the Ujamaa Fest
Ujamaa Fest will fill Wyandanch Plaza with food, fashion, art and more
Jamie Atkinson, a 9/11 first responder, at Sayville
'We weren't thinking it would harm us.' LI's 9/11 first responders endure pain, illnesses
Piper the kitten is recuperating after getting stuck
Suffolk police save kitten trapped in PVC fence post
Residents at a nursing home on Long Island
Records: Few LI nursing homes cited for health violations during height of pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?