Thursday’s morning downpours, thunderstorms -- and the threats of a possible tornado and flash floods -- all from the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred, could continue into the mid-afternoon, and possibly a little later for eastern Long Island, the National Weather Service said. Those risks prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook through Thursday night.

Thursday's daytime high is expected to reach 84, with nightime lows sliding into the low 70s, the weather service said.

The humidity should begin retreating as soon as Thursday afternoon; heat indices, which measure how the duo of heat and humidity feel, should be capped in the lower 90s, the weather service said.

"Additional rainfall today will be mostly in the range of a half inch to an inch with locally higher amounts," it said.

Once a cold front makes its way through the tristate region on Thursday night, "chances for showers and thunderstorms further lower with mainly dry conditions anticipated," it said.

Friday’s odds of rain are just 20%, as a weak high pressure system, with falling, drying and cooling air, comes in from the west.

Those downpour chances rise to 50% on Saturday, though there also may be some sunny periods, according to the forecasters.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And then Tropical Storm Henri could make itself known. Where the storm heads will be determined by two systems, the weather service explained.

Brian Ciemnecki, a weather service meteorologist, explained some of the radar has shown "tornadic signatures," the kind of rotating winds that possibly may signal tornadoes but noted the area now most at risk is southern Connecticut, as the storms are heading north.

Yet by Sunday, the experts said, Henri, though now out in the Atlantic, might bring its own form of havoc.

"On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the East Coast of the United States over the next couple of days but could approach southeastern New England on Sunday," the National Hurricane Center said.

Henri, expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Friday, was about 525 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 5 a.m.

"Henri will then be the main feature to watch the rest of this weekend into the beginning of next week," the weather service said.

They are an upper level low pressure system, with warm, rising air, which will linger over the Ohio River Valley, and a midlevel ridge, an elongated high pressure system, expected to reach southern New England from central Canada.

"Seas will ramp up significantly on the ocean for the second half of the weekend with Henri over the ocean," the weather service said. That combination of waves and swell could reach 20 feet, it added, and dangerous rip currents are possible by late Saturday into Sunday.

While Monday has a 30% chance of showers, it should be at least partly sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday should see lots of sun, according to the weather service.