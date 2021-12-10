Friday’s balmy daytime high of 51 and sunshine may be replaced by showers, starting not long after midnight on Saturday and possibly continuing at least until the midafternoon, forecasters said.

Any pause likely will be followed by more rain that night. The odds of those predawn showers are 40%. Those chances rise to 60% during the day — and rocket up to 90% Saturday night.

However, the total amount of rain that falls during that period might not even add up to an inch, the National Weather Service estimated.

The two recent themes — unusual warmth and stiff breezes — will continue to rule the tri-state's early to mid-December weather for most of the next week.

Temperature records again could be broken on Saturday when the thermometers should climb as high as 61 during the day — and winds could gust as high as 45 mph, the weather service said.

Record high temperatures, all but one of which were set in 1971, could topple Saturday: Islip’s record is 65. For other area airports, the records are: LaGuardia, 62; Kennedy, 67, and Liberty and Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Memorial Airport, both 65.

For New York City, the record of 64 dates back to 1879; the statistics for Islip began in 1963.

Once past Saturday, no rain appears in the official forecast all the way through Thursday.

Look for temperatures to stick to the upper 40s to low 50s during the days — except for another possible record-breaking day on Thursday, when the high is officially predicted to hit 57.

During the nights, thermometers will not even descend to freezing, instead hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Don’t be disheartened by any early morning clouds on Sunday. They should clear off by midmorning — and sunshine should dominate the skies until Wednesday, when there could be an overcast that departs in time for a sunny Thursday.