Just one more day of excruciating heat and humidity -- and possibly record high temperatures are forecast for Friday.

While a sultry Saturday also is expected, its odds of at least mildly cooling showers and storms are 60%, forecasters said.

After that daytime highs should rise no higher than 80 through Thursday, experts said.

For Friday, Long Island, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees.

Once Friday’s early morning clouds burn off, the combination of heat and humidity will range from 95 to 104 degrees for much of the tri-state area. New York City could see a heat index of 107.

For Long Island, a heat advisory runs through 8 p.m., the weather service said, which also issued a hazardous weather outlook as a result. Additionally, an air quality alert for the New York City metro area and Long Island is in effect, the state Department of Environmental Conservation says. High levels of lung-burning ozone, the primary component of smog, are anticipated.

But relief could soon follow.

"The heat will once again allow for the potential of thunderstorms development into the late afternoon and early evening, especially for the western portions of the area," the weather service said.

Friday’s high temperatures may set records: La Guardia’s record of 100 was set in 2005, the same year for JFK’s record of 92, New York City’s of 99, and Newark Liberty International Airport of 102. For Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, the record of 93 was set in 2016.

Much of the nation is sharing the blazing heat: temperatures again are expected to rise in the 100s in the Pacific Northwest and Northern Great Basin – and that scorching weather will spread into the Northern Plains on Sunday, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Back on Long Island, any Friday night downpours may cause minor flooding, the weather service said: "Heavy rainfall is possible with any showers and thunderstorms through Saturday."

The high pressure system sitting off the Atlantic, whose clockwise circulation is pulling heat and humidity up from the south, should give way to a cold front sweeping in from the west on Saturday, it added.

Heat indices should not rise higher than the low 90s, the weather service said, predicting skies will clear "into the evening and overnight" as the cold front delivers drier air.

"Low temperatures Saturday night will drop into the 60s with warmer spots near the NYC metro, about average for this time of year," the weather service said.

Sunday starts a triple play through Tuesday: those three days all should be at least partly sunny, according to the weather service, with daytime highs of 79 or 80, and night time lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

The odds of rain run from 30% to 40% on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures again should stay in those same ranges.