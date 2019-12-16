TODAY'S PAPER
Snow, rain mix predicted in time for evening commute, forecasters say

By John Valenti
It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter and it’ll only feel more like it Monday afternoon, with forecasters at the National Weather Service calling for a wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet – about an inch of new accumulation that figures to make a mess of the evening commute.

Additionally, a small craft advisory is in effect for South Shore waters in Suffolk County, from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point, the weather service said. Forecasters are calling for wind gust up to 30 knots – or, about 34.5 mph – and seas of 6-9 feet.

As of 5:30 a.m. temperatures in central Long Island were hovering right around the freezing mark and forecasters were calling for those temperatures to remain in the low 30s into Monday night. The weather service was calling for slightly higher temperatures Tuesday, with rain dominating the forecast. Wind chills, however, could make it feel like it’s in the mid-20s, forecasters said.

The remainder of the week – Wednesday-Friday – is expected to be sunny but cold, with temperatures dipping into the teens overnight.

The official start of winter is Saturday. But, according to the local forecast for the week, it’ll certainly feel like it a lot sooner than that.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of "Swee'pea," a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film "Big Shot."

