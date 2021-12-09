Thursday will be increasingly cloudy and chilly, as the daytime high of around 41 will be offset by northwest breezes, the National Weather Service said.

Out East, drivers will need to be cautious this morning, the forecasters said, issuing a special weather statement for that area because temperatures have fallen to or below freezing.

That means there is the potential for some icy roads. "Allow extra spacing while driving," the forecasters advised.

Although only 9 mph winds are predicted on Thursday, they will help make it feel like only 25 to 35.

And then, Mother Nature has another surprise warm-up in store.

Friday, also predicted to be cloudy, will have a daytime high of 51 degrees, the weather service said.

And Saturday will be even warmer, with a high of 62, though there is a 50% chance of rain, likely starting around 1 a.m. the forecasters said.

These record high temperatures, all but one of which were set in 1971, might topple on Saturday: Islip’s record is 65. For other local airports, the records are: LaGuardia, 62; Kennedy, 67; Newark, 65; and Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Memorial Airport, 65.

For New York City, the record of 64 dates back to 1879; the statistics for Islip begin in 1963.

Nighttime lows over the next seven days or so will mainly hover around freezing and the low 40s, the weather service predicted.

Saturday’s showers may add up to less than a tenth of an inch — which means swift winds may turn out to be the main threat.

Blowing from the southwest, winds will increase to 21 mph in the afternoon — and gusts could hit 39 mph.

That night also looks like a washout: the chances of showers are 80%, though no more than a quarter of an inch may fall.

On Sunday, the weather reverses: look for sunshine, and a much cooler daytime high of only 47.

Monday and Tuesday will be much the same, but slightly warmer: daytime thermometers should reach 51 degrees on Monday and 52 on Tuesday.

Clouds probably roll in that night and linger into Wednesday, when the daytime high is expected to reach 54.

Warm front developing

The weekend’s unusually mild early December weather is part of a much broader pattern developing in the South that stems from a warm front.

"Winter is nowhere to be found throughout the south-central U.S. with well above average temperatures set to expand eastward over the next few days," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Daytime highs in the Southern Plains will soar into the 70s and 80s Thursday — with thermometers in the mid-South reaching those levels on Friday.

"These warm temperatures will quickly build into the eastern U.S. by Saturday, where highs into the 70s are possible as far north as southern New Jersey," the prediction center said, adding numerous record high temperatures likely will be broken from Thursday to Saturday.

And then a sky-clearing high pressure system heads offshore on Friday while a low pressure system forms in the central part of the country.

The warm front, tied to that southern low pressure system that is heading north toward southern Canada, powers toward the area — possibly bringing those record-setting warmth and showers.

No significant rain is anticipated, however.

And "there is also high confidence that any precip Friday night into early Saturday will be plain rain due to the warm air and parent low track well to our northwest," the weather service said.

As the low pressure system reaches southeast Canada, it will send a cold front to the northeast. But its arrival after the warm front makes all the difference.

"Temperatures ahead of the front will reach well above normal levels in the 60s, potentially close to 70 degrees in portions of urban northeast New Jersey."

The cold front also will bring in "a quick moving line of showers from west to east Saturday evening," the forecasters said, with possibly moderate to heavy spells, but they will be limited by the quick pace of the system traveling through the area.

And then, look out for those winds, which could gust up to 35 mph — or higher.

"There could be some isolated higher gusts with the cold front passage as was also observed this past Monday," the weather service said, when gusts were clocked at just over 60 mph in a few spots.

By early Sunday morning, those breezes should start calming.

By the afternoon, however, northwest winds could sail into the tristate area, due to the difference in the air pressure or gradient between a high pressure system heading to this area from the southwest and the low pressure system heading across eastern Canada.

Temperatures will retreat from those record-breaking highs as a ridge, or high pressure system, begins developing in the Midwest and then expands eastward, the forecasters said.

They added: "This will spell a quiet period with temperatures gradually moderating through the period, from slightly above normal on Sunday, to 7 to 10 degrees above by Wednesday."