Thursday’s sunshine again will help make record-breaking warmth possible, with thermometers potentially spiking into the low 60s, around 15 to 20 degrees higher than usual for mid-December, the National Weather Service said.

Before that, a low pressure system might deliver an isolated shower this morning.

And it will be quite gusty: southwest breezes could reach 26 mph, the weather service said.

Tonight will be the last warmish one over the next week, with a low of 51 or so.

After that, nighttime thermometers will cling to the low 40s and upper 30s — except for Sunday night, when temperatures could drop to 25.

After another warm day on Friday, with a high of 59 or so, a bit of a cool-down starts.

A rainy Saturday will see a daytime high of just 49; after that, temperatures over the next several days will hover around the low to mid 40s.

Although there might be some showers very early Friday morning — the odds are 20% after 2 a.m. — the day should be mostly sunny — and once again, oddly warm, with a high of 59, less than a week before winter’s start on Dec. 21st.

And that again may be enough to shatter more temperatures records, the weather service said, though cooling wind gusts could be a factor as they only will calm to about 21 mph.

Nighttime revelers may not need umbrellas until 4 a.m. Saturday, when the chances of showers are 60%, the weather service said.

And Saturday’s rain will be almost impossible to avoid — the odds have soared to 100%, though at most a quarter of an inch may fall, with only the northern sections of the metropolitan area at risk of seeing any wintry mix with sleet or snow.

Downpours likely continue Saturday night: the odds shrink to 80%, with the same maximum amount of around a quarter of an inch expected.

Sunday’s forecast remains promising, however, as the morning clouds should give way to sunshine.

And the Monday to Wednesday stretch should be partly sunny, the experts said.

The record high temperatures for Dec. 16 that could be surpassed, all set in 1971 at local airports, are: 64 in Islip, 62 at LaGuardia, 65 at Kennedy and Newark, and 64 at Bridgeport. The New York City record is 63.

A different group of records also may be doomed: ones that gauge record high minimum temperatures.

Those, all set in 1971, are: 49 at Islip, 47 at LaGuardia and Bridgeport, 52 at Kennedy, 46 at Newark, and in New York City, 48.

The record high temperatures that Friday’s warmth could breach are: 62 in Islip, which was set in 1984, 61 at LaGuardia, which, like the record of 66 for Newark, 61 for Bridgeport and 62 for New York City, were all set in 2000. Kennedy's record of 59 is the newest, reached in 2015.

Chance of showers tonight

The tristate region, thanks partly to southwest winds, is joining much of the Midwest when it comes to record-breaking highs.

The weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said thermometers could soar 20 to 30 degrees above average from the Lower Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes/Ohio Valley, and on into the Northeast.

Today’s sunshine is the result of a departing high pressure system, whose falling air dries and cools.

Tonight, there is a slight risk of a stray shower as a cold front lifts through.

Friday’s temperature records again are imperiled by westerly breezes, forecasters said.

The next patterns driving the metropolitan area’s weather, starting Friday evening, include a polar high pressure system nosing into Ontario and southwest Quebec, which will bring "in a more seasonable air mass into the region by Saturday morning," the weather service said.

Rain will start streaming northeast toward the tristate area that night, springing from possible storms in the mid-Mississippi River Valley.

A low pressure system, whose warm, rising air allows vapors to turn into raindrops, coupled with a warm front, should produce only showers. The sole exception is perhaps the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut, where sleet, mixed with snow, may fall. Light icing is another possible threat there.

Winds could kick up in the broader tristate region on Saturday evening, with northwest gusts topping out at 30 mph, the weather service said, stemming in part from a low pressure system traveling south of the area.

That system creates "a slight chance of precipitation across the far eastern zones early Sunday morning as this low exits to the east," the weather service said.

After that, the metropolitan area likely remains shower-free until perhaps Wednesday when a pair of low pressure systems, one to the north, and one to the south, might produce "some light precipitation" that night and on into Thursday, the forecasters said.