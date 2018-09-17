Rain from tropical depression Florence is expected to spread to Long Island starting Monday night, said the National Weather Service.

Florence, which has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical depression, could bring heavy rain to our area on Tuesday, said Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Upton station.

“We’re looking for about an inch of rainfall. The rain should come to an end Tuesday,” he said. “It isn’t going to be a big deal. We get rainfall like this dozens of times a year.”

Region-wide, the system is capable of dropping 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in some locations, the National Weather Service’s Upton office said its hazardous weather statement. The main threat is for minor urban and poor drainage flooding, and a low chance of localized flash flooding.

Monday will be partly sunny, with daytime temperatures expected to reach the mid- and upper 70s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s, according to the weather service.

After early morning patchy fog in some areas Monday, there will be party cloudy skies as the tropical moisture approaches from the Appalachians, bringing increasing likelihood of showers Monday evening and night, the weather service said.

On Tuesday, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s.

Then, come “pockets of moderate rain on Tuesday,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Look for periods of rain, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon, he said.

Chances of precipitation Tuesday are 90 percent, the weather service said, with rain and possible thunderstorms continuing overnight.