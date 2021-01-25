Forecast: Sunny but cold today before storm moves in

It’ll be cold Monday.

How cold? It’s in the low 20s pre-dawn with the temperature on its way into the mid-30s, the National Weather Service said. Mostly sunny skies are on tap.

But a wintry mix is "likely" Tuesday with a chance of light rain and snow possible on Wednesday — all before cold air enters the picture late in the week and daytime temperatures dip into the 20s Friday, with lows falling into the teens Friday night into Saturday, the weather service said.

Tuesday remains the concern, however, with the weather service calling for a chance of snow before 11 a.m. and a mix of snow and sleet likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by rain and snow and possibly sleet after 2 p.m. Accumulations don’t figure to be much, probably less than one inch in most areas, the weather service said. But, an east wind of 7-10 mph will make temperatures feel like it’s in the lower 20s, so bundle up.

The weather service said it’s also possible we’ll get rain and snow again on Sunday, but said warmer temperatures likely mean little or no accumulation.