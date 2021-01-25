TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Morning
SEARCH
23° Good Morning
Long Island

Forecast: Sunny but cold today before storm moves in

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

It’ll be cold Monday.

How cold? It’s in the low 20s pre-dawn with the temperature on its way into the mid-30s, the National Weather Service said. Mostly sunny skies are on tap.

But a wintry mix is "likely" Tuesday with a chance of light rain and snow possible on Wednesday — all before cold air enters the picture late in the week and daytime temperatures dip into the 20s Friday, with lows falling into the teens Friday night into Saturday, the weather service said.

Tuesday remains the concern, however, with the weather service calling for a chance of snow before 11 a.m. and a mix of snow and sleet likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by rain and snow and possibly sleet after 2 p.m. Accumulations don’t figure to be much, probably less than one inch in most areas, the weather service said. But, an east wind of 7-10 mph will make temperatures feel like it’s in the lower 20s, so bundle up.

The weather service said it’s also possible we’ll get rain and snow again on Sunday, but said warmer temperatures likely mean little or no accumulation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Shashi Malik, president of the India Association is Hicksville's South Asian community all smiles about Harris the VP
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said the Cuomo: COVID-19 cases drop, LI's 7-day rate highest
With snow expected on Long Island Tuesday and Forecast: Cold week with sleet, snow Tuesday into Wednesday
Dr. Odette R. Hall named Suffolk County Chief New Suffolk medical examiner braces for a wave of virus cases
Suffolk County police are looking for the red Cops: Dozens of vehicles vandalized in Port Jeff, Selden
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families struggling Educators say pandemic taking a toll on students' mental health
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search