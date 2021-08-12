TODAY'S PAPER
Hot temperatures, high humidity may cause heat illnesses, National Weather Service says

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
It’ll be so hot and so humid outside in parts of Suffolk County on Thursday and Friday that you could get sick, the National Weather Service warns.

In southwest and northwest Suffolk, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday cautioning that weather conditions could harm health.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the advisory warns.

On Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature around 93 — but the heat index predicts values as high as 100 degrees.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, and the temperature will drop to about 76 degrees.

Friday will be about 93 degrees, with the heat index as high as 105.

It could rain Friday night into Saturday before cleaning up for Sunday and Monday.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

