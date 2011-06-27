TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Adelya Mamedova, Gerard C. Peyer

Print

Mamedova-Peyer

Adelya Mamedova and Gerard Christopher Peyer were married June 5 at Woodbury Country Club with a reception following. She is the daughter of Khanna Mamedova and Ramiz Mamedov of Brooklyn. The bridegroom works for the Nassau County Police Department and is the son of Lisa Peyer of Valley Stream and Gerard Peyer of Williston Park. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University and a law degree from New York Law School. The bridegroom attended Herricks High School. They live in Suffolk County.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June 1600: 'Tariff man' Trump retreats in China trade war
Friends and family gather as Brian McGuinness practices For some LIers, the party's out back in the shed
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search