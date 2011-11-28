Wedding: Alice Park and Nicholas Renzi III

TODAY'S PAPER
Alice Park and Nicholas Renzi III were married Sept. 5 at the Piedmont Community Hall in Piedmont, Calif., with a reception following. She is the budget coordinator for the County of Alameda and is the daughter of Nan and Kenneth Park of Monroeville, Pa. The bridegroom is a social worker for the Golden Gate Regional Center in San Francisco and is the son of Violette and Michael Geoffrey Petit of Coram and the late Nicholas B. Renzi. The bride earned a bachelor of science in nutrition and clinical dietetics and a master of public health from the University of California at Berkeley. The bridegroom earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from Stony Brook University and a master's degree in clinical counseling from New York Institute of Technology. They live in Oakland.

