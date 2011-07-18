TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Allison Taub and John Trevaskis

Taub-Trevaskis

Allison Taub and John Trevaskis were married April 16 at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz with a reception following. She is a physical education teacher for the New York City Department of Education and is the daughter of Brigitte Taub and Glenn Murray of Greenlawn and Tina and Edward Taub of Houma, La. The bridegroom is a pharmacy technician at Walmart in East Setauket and is the son of Karen and John Cardillo of Port Jefferson Station and Linda and John Trevaskis of Stony Brook. The bride earned a master's degree in physical education from Adelphi University. The groom earned an associate's degree in liberal arts from Suffolk County Community College. They live in East Northport.

