TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Amberley Stevens and Philip Kerr

Print

STEVENS-KERR

Amberley Stevens and Philip Kerr were married July 10 at the Trillium Banquet Center in Spring Lake, Mich., with a reception following. She is the daughter of James and Sherry Stevens of Muskegon, Mich. The bridegroom is a math and physical education teacher for the Pinellas County school district and is the son of Brent and Elaine Kerr of Freeport. The bride earned a bachelor of science in youth ministry from Southwestern University and a bachelor of science in elementary education from Southeastern University. The bridegroom earned a bachelor of science in secondary education mathematics from Southeastern University. They live in Tampa, Fla.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison