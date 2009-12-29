Wedding: Amberley Stevens and Philip Kerr

STEVENS-KERR

Amberley Stevens and Philip Kerr were married July 10 at the Trillium Banquet Center in Spring Lake, Mich., with a reception following. She is the daughter of James and Sherry Stevens of Muskegon, Mich. The bridegroom is a math and physical education teacher for the Pinellas County school district and is the son of Brent and Elaine Kerr of Freeport. The bride earned a bachelor of science in youth ministry from Southwestern University and a bachelor of science in elementary education from Southeastern University. The bridegroom earned a bachelor of science in secondary education mathematics from Southeastern University. They live in Tampa, Fla.