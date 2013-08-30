Wedding: Annemarie Pardo and Steven Bruno
Annemarie Pardo and Steven Bruno were married on April 13 at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson. The reception was at Miller Place Inn. She is a home health aide for Premier Home Care in Riverhead and is the daughter of Efrain and Norma Pardo of Humacao, Puerto Rico. The bridegroom is a plumbing business owner and is the son of Philip and Linda Bruno of Coram. They live in Rocky Point.
