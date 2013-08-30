TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Annemarie Pardo and Steven Bruno

Pardo-Bruno

Annemarie Pardo and Steven Bruno were married on April 13 at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson. The reception was at Miller Place Inn. She is a home health aide for Premier Home Care in Riverhead and is the daughter of Efrain and Norma Pardo of Humacao, Puerto Rico. The bridegroom is a plumbing business owner and is the son of Philip and Linda Bruno of Coram. They live in Rocky Point.

