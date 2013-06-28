Wedding: Ashley Joy Stevens, Suleyman Aydogan

Stevens-Aydogan

Ashley Joy Stevens and Suleyman Aydogan were married on May 18 at Coindre Hall in Huntington, with a reception following. She is an anchor intern for New York Institute of Technology's "Long Island News Tonight" and is the daughter of Sheri and Marti Stevens of Centerport. The bridegroom is a cameraman for "Long Island News Tonight" and is the son of Ruykia and Ibrahim Aydogan of Turkey. The bride earned a master's degree in media communications from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. The groom earned a bachelor of arts also from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. They live in Greenlawn.