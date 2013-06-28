TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Ashley Joy Stevens, Suleyman Aydogan

Print

Stevens-Aydogan

Ashley Joy Stevens and Suleyman Aydogan were married on May 18 at Coindre Hall in Huntington, with a reception following. She is an anchor intern for New York Institute of Technology's "Long Island News Tonight" and is the daughter of Sheri and Marti Stevens of Centerport. The bridegroom is a cameraman for "Long Island News Tonight" and is the son of Ruykia and Ibrahim Aydogan of Turkey. The bride earned a master's degree in media communications from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. The groom earned a bachelor of arts also from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. They live in Greenlawn.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A bicyclist takes a ride through West Hills Forecast: A few showers with highs near 80
A bathroom is proposed for the shed in Mayor: Opposition to proposed bathroom 'bizarre'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NY to focus on domestic terrorists
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
A TSA checkpoint at Long Island MacArthur Airport Official: 'Suspicious' object disrupts LI checkpoint
An aerial view of a parking lot near Groundbreaking on Belmont arena expected next month
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search