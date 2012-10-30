TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Ashley Schmidt and Joseph O'Brien

Schmidt-O'Brien

Ashley Schmidt and Joseph O'Brien were married on May 18 at the amusement park in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The reception was at Housing Works in SoHo, Manhattan. She is the daughter of Pam and Jerry Schmidt of San Antonio. Joseph is the son of Linda Herman (stepfather, Michael) of Melville and Patrick O'Brien (stepmother, Dorothy) of West Palm Beach, Fla. Ashley and Joseph graduated from New York University. They live in Brooklyn.

