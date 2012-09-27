TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Candice Celebre, Thomas Carr

CELEBRE-CARR

Candice Celebre and Thomas Carr were married on May 27 at Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church in St. James. The reception was at the Bourne Mansion in Oakdale. She is a middle school English teacher and the daughter of Robert and Catherine Celebre of Lake Grove. The bridegroom is a manufacturing planner in Farmingdale and the son of Thomas and Frances Carr of Stony Brook. The bride earned a master's degree from Sacred Heart University. The groom earned a master's degree from Fairfield University.

