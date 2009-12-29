TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Charlianne Schiavetta and Peter Alexander

Print

SCHIAVETTA-ALEXANDER

Charlianne Schiavetta and Peter Alexander were married Aug. 22 at St. Aidan's Church in Albertson. The reception was at the Sterling in Bethpage. She is a part-time worker for Target in Levittown and is the daughter of Lois and Donald Schiavetta of Bethpage. The bridegroom is an accountant for Trachtenberg & Pauker in Woodbury and is the son of George and Joanne Alexander of Albertson. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from SUNY Old Westbury. The groom earned a bachelor of science in accounting from SUNY Old Westbury. They live in Bethpage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'