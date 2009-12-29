Wedding: Charlianne Schiavetta and Peter Alexander

SCHIAVETTA-ALEXANDER

Charlianne Schiavetta and Peter Alexander were married Aug. 22 at St. Aidan's Church in Albertson. The reception was at the Sterling in Bethpage. She is a part-time worker for Target in Levittown and is the daughter of Lois and Donald Schiavetta of Bethpage. The bridegroom is an accountant for Trachtenberg & Pauker in Woodbury and is the son of George and Joanne Alexander of Albertson. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from SUNY Old Westbury. The groom earned a bachelor of science in accounting from SUNY Old Westbury. They live in Bethpage.