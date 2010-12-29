Wedding: Christina Ragon, Christopher Miceli

Ragon-Miceli

Christina Ragon and Christopher Miceli were married July 23 at the Church of St. Aidan in Williston Park. The reception was at the Inn at New Hyde Park. She is a mathematics teacher for Valley Stream Central High School District and is the daughter of Joyce and Michael Ragon of Mineola. The bridegroom is a senior underwriter for Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Brooklyn and is the son of Lois and Christopher Miceli of Williston Park. The bride earned a master of science degree from Hofstra University. The groom earned a bachelor of science degree from Hofstra. They live in Mineola.