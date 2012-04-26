TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Christine King and Keith Mann

Christine King and Keith Mann were married April 21 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville. The reception was at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale. She works in strategic planning for Discovery Communications in Silver Spring, Md., and is the daughter of Barbara and Robert King of Bethpage. The bridegroom is an associate for Booz Allen Hamilton and is the son of Jane and Craig Mann of Ambler, Pa. The bride earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from Quinnipiac University. The groom earned a bachelor of science in public administration from James Madison University. They live in Arlington, Va.

