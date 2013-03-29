TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Colleen Ann Rugg, Jeremias Francioli

Rugg-Francioli

Colleen Ann Rugg and Jeremias Francioli were wed Sept. 7 at Lombardi's on the Sound in Port Jefferson. She owns GELA, a social and digital marketing business, and is the daughter of Rita Gardner of Smithtown and Victor J. Rugg of East Hampton. The bridegroom is vice president of outside sales for an Orlando, Fla.-based REIT, working territories that include San Diego and Hawaii. He is the son of Edna Machado and Helio Francioli of Brazil. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in communications from New England College in Henniker, N.H. The groom earned an MBA in finance from Marquette University and a finance designation degree from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania. They live in San Diego.

