Long Island

Wedding: D. Suchbosky and A. Guzzardo

SUCHOBOKY-GUZZARDO

Danielle Marie Rose Suchoboky and Anthony Santo Dominick Guzzardo were married Oct. 14 at Maria Regina Church in Seaford. The reception was at the Bourne Mansion in Oakdale. She is an executive assistant for Skip Hop in Manhattan and is daughter of Roger and Diane Suchoboky of North Massapequa. The groom is a court officer for Queens Supreme Court in Kew Gardens and is the son of Blaise and Catherine Guzzardo of North Valley Stream. The bride earned a bachelor of science degree in advertising and business communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. The groom earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from The University of Scranton. They live in Lynbrook.

