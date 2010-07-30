Wedding: Diana C. Polzer and Keith B. Whamond

Polzer-Whamond

Diana C. Polzer and Keith B. Whamond were wed July 17 at The Pier House at Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk, N.C., with reception following. She is a school psychologist for Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Conn., and is the daughter of Kathy and Jeff Polzer of Port Jefferson Station. The bridegroom is an executive producer for Hearst Connecticut Media Group in Greenwich, Conn., and is the son of Dolores and Bill Whamond of Newtown, Conn., and Duck, N.C. The bride earned a bachelor of arts, a master of arts and a certificate of advanced study in school psychology from Fairfield University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts from Fairfield University. They live in Stamford, Conn.