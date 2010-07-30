TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Diana C. Polzer and Keith B. Whamond

Print

Polzer-Whamond

Diana C. Polzer and Keith B. Whamond were wed July 17 at The Pier House at Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk, N.C., with reception following. She is a school psychologist for Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Conn., and is the daughter of Kathy and Jeff Polzer of Port Jefferson Station. The bridegroom is an executive producer for Hearst Connecticut Media Group in Greenwich, Conn., and is the son of Dolores and Bill Whamond of Newtown, Conn., and Duck, N.C. The bride earned a bachelor of arts, a master of arts and a certificate of advanced study in school psychology from Fairfield University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts from Fairfield University. They live in Stamford, Conn.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola has won a Hospital wins grant to research Alzheimer's causes
Emergency personnel at Hempstead Lake State Park pond Cops: Car found in Hempstead pond may be stolen
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search