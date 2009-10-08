Wedding: Erika Kalt and Keith Lermayer
Kalt-Lermayer
Erika Kalt and Keith Lermayer were married June 27 at The Inn at New Hyde Park with a reception following. She is a manager for True Partners Consulting Llc in Melville and the daughter of Henry and Alma Kalt of Lindenhurst. The groom is a carpenter for New York District Council of Carpenters in Manhattan and is the son of John Lermayer of Austin, Texas, and the late Rosemarie Lermayer. The bride earned a bachelor's in accounting from Penn State University and a master's in taxation from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom graduated from Lindenhurst High School. They live in Massapequa.
