Wedding:Gabrielle Rosedale,Craig Schneider

ROSEDALE-SCHNEIDER

Gabrielle Rosedale and Craig Schneider were married Oct. 10 at Smithtown Landing Country Club with a reception following. She is a paralegal for the Funk Law Firm in Bellmore and is the daughter of Marion Rosedale of Massapequa and the late Paul Rosedale. The bridegroom is an executive sous chef for the Hyatt Regency of Long Island in Hauppauge and is the son of Jessica and Barry Schneider of Coram. The bride earned a bachelor of science degree in advertising from the University of Florida and a certificate in paralegal studies from Hofstra University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University. They live in Lynbrook.