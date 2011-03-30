TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Jamie Contratti and Jeffery Went

Print

CONTRATTI-WENT

Jamie Contratti and Jeffrey Went were married on Nov. 14 at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. The reception was at the North Ritz Club in Syosset. The bride works for Bayer Pharmaceuticals and is the daughter of Bernadette and James Contratti of East Meadow. The groom is a financial planner for Janney Montgomerey Scott in Garden City and is the son of Alice Went of Voorhees, N.J., and James Went of Punta Gorda, Fla. The bride earned a master of arts degree from the New York Institute of Technology. The groom earned a bachelor's in finance from Hofstra University. They live in Garden City.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 