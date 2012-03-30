Wedding:Janine L. Psillos,Philip J. DePaul

Psillos-DePaul

Janine Lynn Psillos and Philip John DePaul were wed Aug. 13 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville, with a reception at Villa Lombardi's in Holbrook. The bride is a special-education teacher for PS 165 in Queens and the daughter of Karen and George Psillos of Plainview. The bridegroom is director of operations with Coastal Plumbing Supply in Staten Island and is the son of Donna and Rodney DePaul of Arden Heights, Staten Island. The bride earned a master's in counselor education from Queens College. The groom earned a bachelor's in computer science, with concentration in economics and mathematics, from Wagner College. They live in Massapequa.