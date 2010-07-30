Wedding: Jannine Trude and Peter Thorp

Trude-Thorp

Jannine Trude and Peter Thorp were married June 12 at First Congregational Church of Riverhead. The reception was at Giorgio's in Baiting Hollow. She is a physician assistant for North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and is the daughter of Constance and Jan Trude of Mastic. The bridegroom is a Garden City firefighter and is the son of Diane Thorp of Williston Park and Thomas Thorp and Patricia Lauth of Greenport. The bride earned a physician assistant studies degree from Cornell Medical School. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in emergency service management from John Jay College. They live in Williston Park.